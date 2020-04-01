DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Health Department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Douglas County to eight.
The newly confirmed cases include:
- A man in his 50s
- A woman in her 50s
- A man in his 20s
- Two women in their 20s
All five were in contact with someone who previously tested positive. The five are in home isolation and recovering.
Public health officials are working to identify anyone they may have come in contact with.