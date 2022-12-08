SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night.
The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m.
Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through a plumbing chase which led to the 2nd floor bath.
Crews were able to quickly get the fire put out.
No one was hurt. Damage is estimated to be at around $35,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.