DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating after they were called out for a shooting in the 300 block of Leafland Avenue.
Decatur police confirm with WAND News there are 5 victims. All five have "varying degrees of serious injuries", according to Sgt. Chris Copeland.
One of the victims went to HSHS St. John's Hospital. The other four went to local hospitals for treatment.
The victims are male and 18, 22, 24, 26, and 27 years old, per Copeland.
The shooting happened at 1:14 a.m. in the area near Leafland Avenue and Edward Streets.
As of 7:30 a.m. Tueday, police had not made any arrests. Detectives have been working to process the scene and go through interviews.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAND News as we continue to get information.
