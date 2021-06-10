DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said five total vehicles were involved a set of rear-ending crashes at a Decatur construction zone along U.S. 36 in Decatur.
Lt. Shannon Seal told WAND News the crash happened at 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of U.S. 36, which is west of Country Club Road. The vehicles involved were moving eastbound.
She said a 27-year-old male driver of a Ford Escape caused a series of rear-ending crashes when he hit the back of a Mercury. The Mercury then hit the back of a Ford Edge, which then rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra.
Almost immediately after that, police said a Toyota Corolla driven by a 43-year-old woman hit the back of the Ford Escape, causing the chain of vehicles to rear-end each other again.
Three tow trucks were called to the scene. The Ford Escape driver went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a Toyota passenger suffered seizures and also needed to go to a hospital.
The Ford Escape and Toyota drivers were cited for failure to use due care.
Seal said drivers need to be very attentive in construction zone areas as traffic should be expected to abruptly stop. Drivers should give lots of space to the driver in front of them.
The road where this crash occurred was back open at 4:10 p.m. Thursday.
