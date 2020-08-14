WILSON, N.C. (WAND) - A little boy who police said was shot and killed by a grown man in North Carolina was laid to rest Thursday.
Cannon Hinnant, 5, was shot and killed while playing in his front yard with his little sisters last Sunday in Wilson, North Carolina.
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.
Family members said Cannon was playing outside his father's house when Sessoms, their next door neighbor, came outside, walked up to the child, and shot him in the head.
Cannon was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
His sisters, ages 7 and 8, witnessed the shooting.
Sessoms fled the scene, but was found at a home in Goldsboro, North Carolina and arrested Monday.
A motive has not been released.
Cannon's father told local news stations there was no bad blood between him and his neighbor. He said Sessoms had even been over for dinner the day before the shooting and had a beer with him on the front porch.
After the shooting, Cannon's father said he saw Sessoms pacing outside with a gun in his hand before getting in a car and leaving. The father said he was "filled with rage" and wanted to react, but could not leave his son's side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.