SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 5-year-old in Sangamon County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
The Sangamon County Health Department said the child was one of the confirmed cases announced on Thursday.
WAND News asked health officials the gender of the child, if they are hospitalized or in isolation and if they were in contact with someone who had tested positive.
The health department said they will not release the gender of the child. The child is not hospitalized and the child has at least one relative who has tested positive, the department confirmed.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.