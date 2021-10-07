(WAND)- 50 fallen first responders and Gold Star families, including the family of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, will never have to worry about home mortgages again.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.
The Foundation announced on Thursday the largest one-day mortgage payoff in Tunnel to Towers history, and paid, in-full, the mortgages on the homes of 50 fallen first responders.
Among those families, was the family of Fallen Officer Chris Oberheim.
Officer Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the Champaign Police Department, died on May 19, 2021, after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance. The exchange of gunfire also killed the suspect and wounded another officer. He is survived by his wife and four daughters.
Officer Oberheim is the third Champaign police officer to be killed in the line of duty, and the first since Nov. 25, 1967.
This pay off was made possible due to the outpouring of support the foundation received as America observed the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
The foundation has raised enough funds thanks to support from all across the country, through the organization’s Never Forget programs.
The foundation is most known for hosting events such as the Never Forget Walk, Never Forget Concert, and NYC 5K Run and Walk.
“This year, Americans came together to remember the incredible loss of life that occurred 20 years ago when evil struck at the heart of our great nation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to NEVER FORGET what happened on that day and so many people across the country have joined us on our mission of doing good by giving back to our heroes, both living and fallen. Thanks to the generosity of this great nation, the Oberheim family and 49 additional families will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment, and will always have a place to call home.” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller.
The 50 homes are in 18 different states, stretching from coast to coast and will help the families of fallen Police Officers, Firefighters, Deputies, and service members of nearly every branch of military service.
20 Police Officers
Including 15 who responded to Ground Zero and lost their lives to 9/11 illness
12 Firefighters
Including 5 who responded to Ground Zero and lost their lives to 9/11 illness
1 Sheriff’s Deputy
1 State Trooper
1 Conservation Officer
6 U.S. Army
3 U.S. Navy
3 U.S. Marine Corps
3 U.S. Air Force
To learn more about these heroes and see a full list of the families receiving mortgage payoffs go to T2T.org.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to deliver 200 homes this year in honor of its 20th anniversary and by the end of the year, they will have delivered 450 homes across its programs.
For more information on Tunnel to Towers’ mission to support America’s veterans, fallen first responders and Gold Star families, please go to T2T.org and consider donating just $11 per month.
