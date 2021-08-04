Forsyth, Ill (WAND) – An anonymous donor and local pharmacy are teaming up to try and boost lagging COVID vaccination rates in Macon County.
Every Friday in August drug stores owned by the Colee family will be providing $50 worth of gift certificates to people who get vaccinated on those days. The gift certificates can be used at Colee’s Corner Drugs in Forsyth and in Decatur at Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy and Colee’s Community Pharmacy at Crossing Healthcare.
Friday August 6 and 20 vaccinations will be offered at Colee’s Corner Drugs. Friday August 13 and 27 vaccinations will be offered at Colee’s Community Pharmacy. Vaccinations are free.
People receiving the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive a $50 gift certificate. Those receive the Moderna vaccine will get a $25 gift certificate after the first dose and a second $25 gift certificate after the second dose. No appointment is necessary. Just go in 9am-5:30pm on the designated days. For more information call Lauren Young at 217-429-5165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.