SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– A 50-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Thursday after a shots fired incident on Taylor Avenue in Springfield.
According to police, at approximately 6:03 p.m., Thursday, officers responded to the 2400 block of Taylor Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, a 50-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police said the victim was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Criminal Investigations responded to the scene for evidence collection and detectives are currently investigating the incident.
At this time no further information has been released.
Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
