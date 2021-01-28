SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activates approximately 500 Illinois National Guard members to help support the continued security mission in Washington, D.C.
325 members of the guard are already activated to carry out the mission, with hundreds more to come online in the coming weeks.
"The U.S. Department of Defense has asked Illinois to assist federal and local agencies in this continued effort, and Major General Neely and I are ready to ensure that the state of Illinois continues its proud legacy of protecting our democracy," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Ultimately, we must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy, and disinformation that have created this moment, but until we do that, our extraordinary troops will deploy with honor."
The Illinois Army National Guard soldiers, along with a few Illinois Air National Guard airmen, will remain on duty in the nation's capital until mid-March.
50 members of the Illinois National Guard who just returned home from the Presidential Inauguration deployment have already volunteered to go back.
The Illinois Army National Guard's Chicago-based 108th Sustainment Brigade and its subordinate battalion, the North Riverside-based 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, will provide the bulk of the Illinois National Guard force for the Washington, D.C. mission.
"We are deploying these forces in support of civilian law enforcement based on threat-levels against the U.S. Capitol. These threats were assessed by the FBI and other federal agencies," said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. "Our soldiers and airmen are committed to the defense of both our nation and our state. We have asked a lot of them in the last year and each time these men and women have answered the call and upheld their oath to defend and support the U.S. Constitution. I could not be more proud of these Soldiers and Airmen."
Along with approximately 7,000 other National Guard members across the United States, the Illinois National Guard will assist federal and local agencies with safety and security throughout Washington, D.C.
Illinois National Guard service members will stay on until mid-March.
The Illinois National Guard members were activated under the provisions of U.S. Title 32, which leaves them under the authority of the Governor with all costs paid by the federal government.
The Illinois National Guard troops will be in Washington, D.C., by the beginning of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.