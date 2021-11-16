URBANA, Ill. (WAND)– Man sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment for receipt and possession of child pornography.
According to officials, Neal A. Evans, 51, previously of Piatt County and now of rural Ogden, Illinois, was sentenced to the above charges on November 16.
Authorities say during Evans’s sentencing hearing, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael M. Mihm noted the significant and long-lasting impact to the child victims depicted in the images Evans possessed.
Evans pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, back in July 2021.
Police say both offenses alleged to have occurred in January 2018.
Evans was released on bond following arraignment on the indictment but was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals after his guilty plea.
According to officials, the statutory penalty for receipt of child pornography is five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, and possession of child pornography carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, with a fine of up to $250,000.
Once released from the Bureau of Prisons, Evans will be on federal supervised release for eight years and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Police say prior to theses charges Evans was previously employed in Macon County.
The Macon County, and Illinois Sheriff’s office, along with the Decatur Police Department are investigating this case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
