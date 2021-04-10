URBANA, III (WAND) - “It’s just heartbreaking… it’s heartbreaking to see this happening.” Two Urbana shootings in under 24 hours has the community saying enough is enough.
“100 days and there have been 54 shootings, this is absurd.” Angela Worthey of HV Neighborhood Transformation passionately told WAND NEWS.
Meanwhile, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the increase in gun violence is not just in our backyard. “This increase in gun violence is being experienced all over the county, and I'm not sure why," said Marlin.
Problems among community members are being solved with guns, according to Worthey. She says, it is not worth it. "No beef in these streets is worth losing your life or to the grave or to the system," said Worthley. "Killing another person is not going to ease your pain."
The passion in Worthey's voice comes after the latest Urbana shooting, where one Champaign man lost his life after a gun shot to the head. One of those shootings affecting a 2-year-old in Urbana.
"It's just not worth it. Your life is worth it. Their life is worth it, that two year old little baby's life is worth it," said Worthley.
Organizations like HV Neighborhood Transformation want to be there to help.
"We will talk you through. We will pray with you, " said Worthley. "Most importantly, we're going to show you some love because you know that's what we need nowadays, we need more love this hatred and getting us nowhere."
Visit their website by clicking here or message them on Facebook by clicking here.
