VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 59-year-old woman lost her life in a two-vehicle Vermilion County crash.
Illinois State Police said the crash occurred at about 1:05 p.m. Monday, when a 2005 black Hyundai SUV was moving southbound on Illinois Route 49 near 4000 North in Vermilion County. At the same time, a 2005 silver Chevrolet SUV was moving northbound at the same place.
Troopers said the Hyundai driver turned left into a private drive in front of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet hit the Hyundai in the passenger side and the Hyundai came to rest in a ditch. The Chevrolet rolled and stopped in the roadway.
The Hyundai driver, identified in an ISP press release as 20-year-old Ellis Flessner-Bryant of Rankin, was taken from the scene by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries. The Vermilion County coroner pronounced the Chevrolet driver dead at the scene.
Authorities said he identity of the victim will be released when next-of-kin notifications have been made.
Flessner-Bryant was cited by troopers for failure to yield right of way turning left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.