SAILOR SPRINGS, Ill. (WAND) - Six people were hurt in a Clay County crash Monday night, including two toddlers who have life threatening injuries.
The crash happened at Dieterich Blacktop at East Park St. in Sailor Springs around 5:30 p.m.
Illinois State Police troopers said a Chevy Tahoe driven by 42-year-old Dani Escobar of Evansville, IN was traveling south on the Dieterich Blacktop near East Park Street in Clay County when Escobar lost control in the snow and crossed into the northbound lane.
Escobar struck a semi driven by 56-year-old Ricky Burton of Salem, IL head-on.
Two passenger's in Escobar's vehicle, a 3-year-old little girl and 25-year-old Corallia Ramirez were ejected in the crash.
A 4-year-old boy in Escobar's vehicle and a 41-year-old passenger, Roxanne Rivera, were also injured.
Escobar, Ramirez, Rivera, and the two toddlers were all rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are all from Evansville, IN.
The semi driver, Burton, was also taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life threatening.
Escobar was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, No Valid Driver’s License and Improper Lane Usage.
