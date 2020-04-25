SANGAMON, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Health Officials are announcing six new positive cases at the Villas Senior Care Community.
One female staff member in her 20’s, one female staff member in her 30’s, one female staff member in her 60’s, one male resident in his 80’s, one female resident in her 80’s, and one male resident in his 90’s.
The are now a total of 32 cases from the facility, with 2 deaths.
The confirmed positive cases include 21 residents and 11 staff members.
