TULSA (WAND) - Six staffers working on President Donald Trump's first campaign rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahoma have tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign said.
The President's campaign said they performed hundreds of tests tests ahead of the rally. His first since March 2. According to Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh, no COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at Saturday's rally.
The news comes as Trump, the White House and the president's re-election campaign organization have been criticized for hosting an event in an enclosed 19,000-seat Tulsa arena. The campaign required all attendees to sign a digital waiver releasing the campaign and president of any liability if they do get sick.
NBC News previously reported Friday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx both expressed concern over the safety of the rally because of Oklahoma's recent surge in cases.
There has been a 100 percent spike in Tulsa County this past week, the highest in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.