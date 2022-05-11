JOHNSON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - A 6-year-old girl was killed in an ATV accident in Johnson Township Sunday.
Police were called out to private property Sunday at 8 p.m. for a call that three people had been thrown from an ATV.
The driver, 44-year-old James Bradley Cox, was taken by ambulance and then airlifted to St. John's Hospital. He is in critical condition.
A 10-year-old boy was taken by ambulance with minor injuries and later released.
A 6-year-old girl, identified as Ulicia M. Garner-Cox of Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene.
An autopsy revealed her cause of death was due to multiple blunt injuries from the crash.
Coroner Amy Calvert Winans said, "This is a tragic accident that has affected a family deeply. It has affected our law enforcement and emergency responders and we continue to pray for the entire family as they heal physically and emotionally."
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication that the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs.
