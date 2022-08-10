SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 6-year-old boy was airlifted to St. Johns Hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, after a two vehicle crash in Sangamon County.
According to police, at 8:42 a.m., Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Cardinal Hill Road and Hunter Road, southeast of Rochester.
Authorities said the preliminary investigation found a 17-year-old female driver of a 2003 Toyota Highlander, was eastbound on Hunter Road. She came up to the stop sign at Cardinal Hill Road. She stopped, then continued into the intersection, not seeing a southbound 2002 Kenworth semi-tractor/trailer.
The truck was said to be driven by a 56-year-old Pawnee man.
The semi struck the side of the car and both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of Cardinal Hill Road.
Police report a 6-year-old male passenger was in the rear of the Highlander, and indications were that he was properly secured in his booster seat. He suffered life threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to St. John's Hospital, where he is in critical, but stable condition.
The 17-year-old driver of the Highlander, who lives in the 7000 block of Minder Rd, Rochester, was transported to SJH by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Police issued the 17-year-old a ticket for failing to yield at an intersection.
The male driver of the truck refused treatment.
Officials said both drivers were properly seat belted in their vehicles.
The Sheriff's Office's accident reconstruction team was called and will continue the investigation.
The Illinois State Police were contacted and responded to the scene for a semi truck inspection.
