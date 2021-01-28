AUSTRALIA (WAND) - Two men in Australia are accused of trying to bring in $60 million worth of Methamphetamine into the country.
Australian Border Force officers detected an illicit substance inside a consignment of meat smokers flown into Melbourne from Cape Town in South Africa on January 4.
Forensic testing confirmed 81 kilograms of meth had been stashed inside 81 packages which were contained in three large boxes.
A 59-year-old man from St. Albans is charged with importation of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and attempted possession of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.
A 50-year-old Sunshine North man was charged with attempted possession of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.
More search warrants also lead to a 28-year-old and 57-year-old man, and a 48-year-old woman also being arrested and charged.
Authorities also seized more than $600,000 in cash.
Some of the cash was found hidden inside luxury handbags, which were allegedly thrown into a garden when police arrived.
Police also seized about 800 grams of suspected amphetamine and heroin, unlawfully imported cigarettes, and jewelry that police believed was purchased with proceeds of crime.
