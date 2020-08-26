SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County State's Attorney filed felony charges against a 62-year old driver who police say hit a 7-year old on his bike and left the scene.
The crash happened Friday, August 21st just before 11:00 a.m. in the area of Carney Boulevard in Springfield.
The State's Attorney announced Wednesday, 62-year old Bernard Fokum-Dinga is now charged with two felony offenses from the hit and run. Fokum-Dinga was arrested Sunday and given notice to appear in court for a Class A Misdemeanor. After reviewing police reports, State's Attorney Dan Wright obtained a felony warrant and bond was set at $50,000 for two charges:
- Count 1: Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury - Class 2 felony punishable by up to 7 years in prison at 50% and eligible for a sentence of probation.
- Count 2: Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Personal Injury- Class 4 felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison at 50% and eligible for a sentence of probation
He is scheduled to appear in court on September 24th, 2020 for arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.