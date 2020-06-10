SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 625 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 78 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Union County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 129,837 cases, including 6,095 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,820 specimens for a total of 1,100,002. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 3 –June 9 is 4%.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.
