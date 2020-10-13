IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 64-year-old man from Donovan passed away Monday after his car went off the road and crashed into a ditch.
Dennis E. Lade was pronounced dead on scene after the Iroquois County Sheriff's deputies found his vehicle in an open field off of Co. Rd 2400 N.
Deputies said Lade was traveling east on Co. Rd 2400 N. when his vehicle went off the road. His car continued into an open field where he collided with the ditch embankment on the south side of 2400 N.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
