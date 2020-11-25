DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 66-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found shot in a Decatur home.
Decatur Police originally said in it’s first media release she had died at an area hospital but have retracted the information in a 6:30 a.m. release saying they have learned the victim is alive but in critical condition.
Decatur police arrived in the 1400 block of East Moore Street around 9:30 Tuesday night. Once on scene, they found the woman shot inside. First responders rushed her to the hospital.
Officers are still processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217) 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
WAND News will update this story as the investigation develops.
