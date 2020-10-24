EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 67-year-old woman is dead after a crash near Effingham County Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police said it happened at approximately 8:08 a.m. at US 40 1/4 Mile west of Outer Belt West near Effingham County.
Police said Deborah Hendricks, 67, was traveling eastbound and a truck tractor trailer combination was traveling westbound. That is when Hendricks crossed over into the westbound lane, hitting the trailer head on.
Hendricks was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries.
