COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A sixth person has died from COVID-19 in Coles County.
The county also reported two additional cases Monday.
The sixth death was a resident at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility.
The county has reported a total of 88 COVID-19 cases.
47 of the confirmed cases are associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. Not all of those people are Coles County residents
Five people are hospitalized.
23 people have recovered.
