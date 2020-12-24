SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 96 additional deaths.
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Christian County: 2 males 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s. 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 50s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s
- Henderson County: 1 female 60s
- Jackson County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female over 100
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 40s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Massac County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 2 females 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- Perry County: 1 male 60s
- Randolph County: 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 male over 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female over 100
- Vermilion County: 1 male 90s
- Warren County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 90s, 1 female over 100
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,909 specimens for a total 12,782,980.
As of last night, 4,488 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 17 – December 23, 2020 is 7.2%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity
from December 17 – December 23, 2020 is 8.9%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
