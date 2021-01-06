SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,569 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 139 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Bond County: 1 male 70s
- Boone County: 1 male 40s
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Clark County: 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 7 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 male 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Edgar County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Fulton County: 1 female 80s
- Grundy County: 1 female 80s
- Hancock County: 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Lee County: 1 male 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Rock Island County: 3 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Saline County: 2 males 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- White County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Woodford County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 999,288 cases, including 17,096 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,974 specimens for a total 13,698,428. As of last night, 3,928 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 812 patients were in the ICU and 451 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 20, 2020 – January 5, 2021 is 8.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 30, 2020 – January 5, 2021 is 9.9%.
The previous mask mandate established through an emergency rule to the Control of Communicable Disease Code expired on January 3, 2021. However, a subsequent emergency rule was filed January 4, 2021 and is in effect for 150 days.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
