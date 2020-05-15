(WAND) - Seven DMVs across Illinois will open next week for drive through services for vehicle registration sticker transactions only.
Starting Tuesday, May 19, facilities in Springfield-Dirksen, Tilton, Chicago North, Chicago South, Chicago West, Rockford-Central, and Macomb will open.
These locations were chosen due to the configuration of the buildings which allowed for drive-through transactions.
All employees will wear face masks. Customers are encouraged to do the same.
“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said Secretary of State Jesse White. “This first step in a reopening plan adheres to this commitment.”
Hours of operation at Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West will be Monday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cash will not be accepted.
Hours of operation at Rockford-Central, Macomb and Tilton will be Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Hours of operation at Springfield-Dirksen are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public is still encouraged to renew their vehicle registration stickers online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for those who can do so.
All expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.
The federal government extended the REAL ID deadline by one year. The deadline is now October 1, 2021.
