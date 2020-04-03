SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Sangamon County, according to the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
The county has 30 cases overall with two deaths.
Currently five of the confirmed cases are receiving care at Memorial Medical Center and three patients are hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hosptial.
Memorial has fourteen patients under investigation and St. John's has sixteen patients under investigation.
The county said there have been 422 negative tests and of the 30 cases, 4 are not Sangamon County residents.
There are 83 pending tests.