DECATUR, III (WAND) - 7-year-old Memphis Mcneely was playing outside when dozens of BB's flew his way, striking his body in several parts.
"I hear him say, 'I've been shot, I've been shot,'" his mom, Brittney Brown, told WAND News. "And that's probably one of the scariest feelings of my life, like I came out of my body at that point."
Memphis was hit on Labor Day as he played outside with his friends. His grandma, Tiare Brown, was expecting the worst as she hears her grandson scream.
"It was a scream I had never heard before, he ran inside and said he had been shot, they shot me," Brown said.
She told WAND News a group of teenagers who have been bullying the younger kids were behind the neighborhood attack.
Memphis said it was a scary moment for him.
"They just started shooting at me, I cried and had to run to my grandma's house," Memphis said.
Brown said the first couple moments were terrifying, as they did not know it was a BB gun at first.
"I jumped up realizing it wasn't a gun shot, but it was a BB gun and he had holes all over him," she said.
Memphis was hit throughout his body, from his hands to his back to his chest. He said the pain was excruciating.
Now, Memphis' mom and grandma are wondering if this is how gun violence begins.
"Where do we draw the line when they are trying to hurt someone. It was not playful - they ran up here shot at him, shot at my car," Brown said.
They said they also wonder, what if it were not a BB gun? Brown said it would not be surprising to her.
"A gun is a gun, he was shot, and that was it," she said.
Their usually busy neighborhood with kids playing all around has now been empty for a couple days as kids are scared to get up and play.
"There's got to be some sort of repercussions and justice for this. There has to be," Brown said.
The family has been in contact with the Decatur Police Department to handle this incident and any future ones.
