(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 766 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 91 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Champaign County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 130,603 cases, including 6,185 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,325 specimens for a total of 1,122,327. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 4 –June 10 is 4%.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.
