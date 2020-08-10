LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the Logan Correctional Center, the Illinois Department of Corrections reported.
63 incarcerated people have been confirmed to have the virus.
14 staff members contracted COVID-19.
There are also ten staff members and two incarcerated people who had the virus, but have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.