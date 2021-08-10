CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- 78-year-old Pana man pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 29.
According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, James A. Emerick was traveling northbound on IL RT. 29, just south of 2300 East Road, when he drove off the roadway entering the ditch.
After further investigation police determined the vehicle had traveled approximately 1000 feet parallel to the northbound lane, crossing over 2300 East Road, eventually striking a ditch embankment, causing it to overturn.
The vehicle finally came to rest on its top facing south.
Christian County 911 received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on IL Rt. 29 around 7:44 a.m. on Monday.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Pana Police, Fire, and Ambulance responded to the scene.
Emerick was transported to St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, by Pana Ambulance, where he later passed.
The investigation is ongoing with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner, and Sangamon County Coroner.
