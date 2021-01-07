DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 79-year-old person was struck by a hit and run driver in Decatur Wednesday.
It happened in the parking lot of the Decatur Sam's Club around 5:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a blue Chevy Malibu.
If you have any information, call Decatur police.
