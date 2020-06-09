SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 797 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 95 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County: 1female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 unknown 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 2 females 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 129,212 cases, including 6,018 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 specimens for a total of 1,079,182. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2 –June 8 is 4%.
The recovery rate is 92 percent. 1,079,182 tests have been performed in Illinois.
