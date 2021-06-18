CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding two recent burglaries.
According to officials, during the nighttime hours of June 1, and early morning hours of June 2, unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered Ehler Brother’s Fertilizer, located at 2475 County Road 2100 North in rural Royal, as well as Wingfield Manufacturing, located at 5811 North High Cross Road in rural Urbana.
In both incidents, shop doors, not visible from the roadway, were pried open.
Suspects are reported to have stolen numerous power tools and other miscellaneous items, all valued at around $8,000.
Most of the items stolen were Milwaukee power tools; amongst the stolen tools was a plasma cutting torch worth $2,000.
Investigators are actively investigating all leads and seeking any information concerning this case.
Police ask that any businesses or neighboring houses with surveillance cameras review the footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles captured in the area before or after the incident.
If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373- TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
