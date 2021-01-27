SPRINGFIELD, Ill. –The 48th Legislative District Committee has selected eight finalists in the running to fill Andy Manar's resigned Senate seat.
The committee will begin the candidate interviewing process on Saturday, Jan. 30, and is expected to make its final decision on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Applicants have already submitted their resumes, including detailed statements describing their involvement within the Democratic Party and reasoning regarding their electability and vision for the 48th State Senate District.
Finalists for the 48th State Senate Appointment include:
- Lisa Badger, Springfield Park Board Member
- Shad Edwards, retired Illinois State Police
- Frank McNeil, former Springfield Alderman
- Doris Turner, Springfield Ward 3 Alderwoman
- Roberta Vojas, Macoupin County Board Member
- Ruth Waller, Macon County State's Attorney's office
- Chase Wilhelm, previous candidate for State Representative (IL 95th)
- Julie Moore Wolfe, Mayor of Decatur
