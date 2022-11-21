SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out by a neighbor reporting fire coming from the back of an apartment building Sunday.
Crews responded to 1015 S. 1st St. at 10:46 p.m.
While on the way to the scene, firefighters learned that multiple residents were trapped on a balcony.
Heavy fire was coming from the west side of the building.
Extension ladders were used to get to the balcony on the south side to help people escape the second floor.
In total, eight people were rescued from the balcony.
Everyone was rescued from the building, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was put out with most of the damage contained to one apartment, the roof and attic space of the building, and the rear exterior staircase.
The American Red Cross was on scene to help all displaced residents.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.