ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) - An 8-year-old Effingham County boy spent his holiday collecting toys for foster children in his community.
Jonah Jansen collected hundreds of toys and dollars for Caritas Family Solutions in Effingham.
"We decided to help other people," said the third grader. "This summer we raised money for dogs."
Jonah sold hot chocolate at a stand in his front yard to collect the funds for his for the organization. He said he was so excited when people would donate, but he is more excited for the kids who will get the toys.
"They will feel really, really happy because now some of those kids that would not have had Christmas presents this year or wouldn't have had as many, they now have plenty now."
Jonah said he plans to take the toys to Caritas Family Solutions on Monday, however he said he was going to continue collecting for DCFS. People can drop donations off at 106 S. Main in Altamont until Friday.
