DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An 8-year-old child has been found safe after he was reported as missing.
After 2 p.m. Thursday, police sent an update that said Damoni Slater had been found safe.
At the time he was reported missing, he was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of W. Riverview Ave. He was wearing a black Champion brand sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.
He also was carrying a black backpack that had a silver Jordan logo on it.
