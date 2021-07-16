DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A juvenile victim was shot Thursday night in Decatur, police confirmed.
According to officials, at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday evening police were called out to the 1300 block of E. Hickory in regards of shots fired.
While officers were responding to the area, they were notified that an 8-year-old female gunshot victim had arrived at DMH with a non-life-threatening wound to her left forearm.
After further investigation officers determined the victim had sustained the wound while riding in a vehicle with her grandmother and four other juvenile relatives ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old.
The grandmother, a 56-year-old Decatur resident, told police she was driving northbound on Woodford near Walnut when she heard shots being fired and her vehicle and granddaughter were struck.
According to police, a detective was conducting a follow-up in the area of Walnut and Charles, only 3 hours prior to the incident and heard shots fired.
After arriving in the area officers located and apprehended a 16-year-old male who was found to be in possession of two handguns.
Police also recovered numerous shell casings in proximity to him.
He was detained at the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center. No-one was struck during this incident.
Detectives are investigating the shooting of the 8-year-old and are looking into possible connections to the recent murders.
Anyone with information about any of these crimes is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.