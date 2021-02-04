SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Thursday, 80 new COVID-19 vaccination locations have been added to the list of places open to the public for a current total of 390 locations.
The new sites include 78 additional Walgreens locations for a total of 170 stores across the state, as well as two Illinois National Guard supported locations in Cook and St. Clair counties.
The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, and Walgreens pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
• Hy-Vee – 16 locations
• Jewel-Osco – 92 locations
• Kroger – 17 locations
• Mariano’s – 6 locations
• Walgreens – 170 locations
Two additional Illinois National Guard assisted sites opened today at the East Side Health District in St. Clair County and Triton College in Cook County. There are now 12 State supported COVID-19 vaccination locations.
• Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
• Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville
• Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island
• Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights
• East Side Health District Mobile team – various locations in East St. Louis
• Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero
• North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside
• Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago
• Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins
• John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago
• Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park
• Triton College – 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, T Building on the East Campus
Vaccinations are being or will be provided by many local health departments across the state.
The current phase of vaccination, Phase 1B, includes approximately 3.2 million people in Illinois.
Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time. People are encouraged to check back frequently for open appointments.
Individuals should be signing up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.
For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.
