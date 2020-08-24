STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.
The Christian County Sheriff says on Saturday, August 22nd a motorcycle and SUV crashed at 4:20 p.m. in rural Stonington. First responders were called to the crash at 1900 East and 2300 North road.
The crash involved a Ford SUV and a Kawasaki motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 80-year old Larry Yochum of Decatur. He died on scene the crash. The Sheriff's office says an autopsy showed Yochum died from blunt force injuries sustained during the crash.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
