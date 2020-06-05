SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 84-year-old Shelby County man who a car struck and killed while he was getting mail has been identified.
The victim's name is Sidney Manning, per the Shelby County coroner. He was crossing Illinois Route 16 at 2008 East Road when the crash happened at about 5:13 a.m. Thursday.
The car that hit him was a 1992 Oldsmobile passenger car. Its driver, a 25-year-old man from Neoga, was not hurt.
Authorities closed Route 16 near the Shelbyville spillway in response to the crash.
The case remains under investigation.
