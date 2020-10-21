MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 84-year-old Decatur woman lost her life in a Macon County crash, troopers said.
Authorities said the crash happened at about 1:43 p.m. at Route 121 and Wyckles Road. They said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma while moving northbound on Wyckles and approaching the Route 121 intersection.
According to a press release, the woman failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the trailer of a 2005 International truck tractor semi-trailer combination.
The Toyota driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the road was closed for about six hours during their investigation. Illinois State Police, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Department of Transportation responded.
Authorities said the victim's name will be released after her next-of-kin is notified.
The crash remains under investigation Wednesday night.
