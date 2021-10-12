SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State and local leaders broke ground Tuesday on an $86 million transportation center in downtown Springfield.
“The Hub” Transportation Center is part of a larger $122 million investment in the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. It will allow Amtrak passenger trains and Springfield Mass Transit District buses to operate out of the same facility easing downtown Springfield traffic congestion.
Amtrak service which currently operates on the Third Street rail line will eventually be consolidated to Tenth Street, the location of The Hub. Gov. JB Pritzker said the project connects the hubs of Springfield, Chicago and St. Louis.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D) believes The Hub will help ease rail congestion benefiting the region.
“Because the slow downs that happen here effects rail transport across the nation,” Duckworth stated. “It effects the ability of us to bring not just people to different places but goods and services to the market place.”
The Hub is now under construction. Work is expected to be completed in 2025.
