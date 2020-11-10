LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 87-year-old man was killed in a Tuesday Logan County crash, troopers said.
State police said the single-vehicle crash happened as the victim drove a 2019 gray Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Old Route 66 . This was about a quarter mile north of 600th Street. According to a press release, he ran off the road to the right, over-corrected and crossed back across the southbound and northbound lanes before running off the road's left side.
Troopers said the driver then entered a ditch and hit an embankment, causing the car to overturn multiple times. This caused him to be ejected.
The Logan County coroner pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Authorities are not releasing his identity until next of kin has been notified. They said he is from Williamsville.
Troopers had closed the road for about 3 1/2 hours during the crash investigation.
Troopers are responding Tuesday evening to a crash in Logan County.
State police said the crash happened at Old Route 66 at 600th Street. It is just south of Elkhart.
Troopers said Old Route 66 will be closed for an extended period of time between Elkhart and 600th Street.
Drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.