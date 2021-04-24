TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Westville woman succumbed to her injuries nearly three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in Tilton.
Dorothy Virostek, 87, was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m. in the Critical Care Unit at Carle foundation Hospital Saturday, according to the Champaign County coroner.
Police said the crash happened back on April 5 at the intersection of South Gate Drive and Georgetown Road.
Police said Virostek was a passenger in the vehicle hit head on by another vehicle who turned into their path of travel.
The coroner said no autopsy will be performed, but an inquest may be held at a later date.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Tilton Police Department are investigating the death.
