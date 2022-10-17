DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 89-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Danville.
Police were called out for a two-vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing just before 7:30 p.m.
Edna K. Dalle, 89, was killed in the crash.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office.
