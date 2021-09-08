Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Those who perished in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will be remembered during a public ceremony in Decatur on Saturday the 20th anniversary of those attacks.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked passenger jets slammed into the World Trade Center in New York City, a field in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The attack on the World Trade Center caused Towers 1 and 2 to burn and collapse that morning. Later in the afternoon 7 World Trade Center also collapsed.
The Decatur ceremony, set for 5:30pm Saturday, will take place at the 9-11 Memorial in Nelson Park just east of the Beach House. The Memorial is a replica of the twin towers and has an actual I-TEAM from the World Trade Center in one of the replica towers.
All members of the public are invited to attend.
